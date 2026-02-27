Columbia River locks shut down for annual maintenance

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Columbia-Snake River System, a critical trade corridor supporting $24 billion in commerce annually, will pause operations for two weeks beginning March 1, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Portland District, conducts its annual navigation lock maintenance.

Lock Location Closes Reopens Bonneville Columbia River Mile 146.1 12:01 a.m., March 2, 2026 11:59 a.m., March 14, 2026 The Dalles Columbia River Mile 191.5 12:01 a.m., March 1, 2026 11:59 a.m., March 21, 2026 John Day Columbia River Mile 215.6 12:01 a.m., March 1, 2026 11:59 a.m., March 21, 2026

Bonneville Lock — Crews will partially dewater the chamber to inspect and repair recent damage, replace timber beams on the gates, and upgrade control systems to improve reliability and safety.

The Dalles Lock — A full dewater will allow crews to add new instrumentation to the upstream gate wire ropes, inspect previous repair work, and install additional armament on the upstream gate.

John Day Lock — Crews will fully dewater the lock to complete concrete and weld repairs around the tainter valves, inspect and repair electrical feeds, and replace critical downstream gate trackwheels to support long-term system reliability.

“I’m excited for this upcoming outage period. Our team has spent the past year preparing, and this work will give our locks some well-deserved TLC,” said USACE project manager Ross Foster. “We’ll be repairing existing damage, making key upgrades to improve safety and reliability, and replacing aging technology with modern, more dependable systems. Most importantly, this effort reflects our commitment to the administration’s navigation priorities and to delivering dependable infrastructure for our Northwest stakeholders and the broader region.”

Coordinated Closure Schedule

The Portland and Walla Walla Districts have aligned their schedules to minimize disruptions. The Walla Walla District’s lock closure will run from March 8 through March 22, overlapping with Portland’s schedule. USACE works closely with inland shippers, cruise lines, and recreational users to ensure efficient planning around these annual maintenance periods.

Impact on Recreational Users

During the closure, recreational boaters will be unable to pass through the navigation locks along the Columbia-Snake River System. Boaters should plan accordingly and seek alternative routes or launch sites upstream or downstream of the locks. Public access to some areas near the locks may also be restricted for safety reasons.

Economic Impact

The Columbia River locks handle over 10 million tons of cargo annually, playing a key role in the $24 billion worth of goods transported through the Columbia-Snake River System each year. With a legacy dating back to 1871, navigation remains one of USACE Portland District’s most essential missions, supporting regional economies, agriculture, and global trade.

