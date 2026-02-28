2/27 NBA Notes

Celtics post one of NBA’s best offensive performances as they await Jayson Tatum’s possible return

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have been one of the NBA’s hottest teams since returning from the All-Star break. They can add one of the best offensive performances in league history to their list of accomplishments as they await a possible return of star Jayson Tatum to action. Boston shot a season-high 66.7% from the field in their 148-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets. It was the second-best field goal percentage in team history, falling just short of the 67.9% they shot against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 21, 1984. The Celtics also shot 64.7% from the 3-point line Friday, which equated to an 80.8% effective field goal percentage – the highest in NBA history.

Tempers flare between Nuggets and Thunder as Dort is ejected after fouling Jokic

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tempers flared in the fourth quarter between Oklahoma City and the Denver Nuggets and resulted in the ejection of the Thunder’s Lu Dort. Dort fouled Denver’s Nikola Jokic in the midst of a tight game and Jokic got in Dort’s face. A scrum ensued, and Jokic and Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams were called for offsetting technical fouls. Dort was issued a Flagrant 2 and ejected. Oklahoma City won 127-121 in overtime.