Talk about an own goal: Wanted fugitive arrested at Olympic hockey game

If you’re a fugitive from the law, it’s probably safe to say that you’re on thin ice. Well, one wanted man decided to test how thin that ice might be when he showed up at an Olympic hockey game.

The Associated Press reports that the unidentified man, who is from Slovakia, was wanted in Italy for a string of burglaries dating back to 2010. He was finally caught by authorities when he showed up in Milan to root for his home country’s Olympic hockey team ahead of their match against Finland.

Instead of getting to watch the game, the man was arrested and taken to prison for a pending sentence of nearly a year.

If it’s any consolation for the man, Slovakia won 4-1.