Doug Moe, the rumpled, irreverent coach of the high-scoring Denver Nuggets, dies at 87

DENVER (AP) — The rumpled and irreverent basketball coach Doug Moe has died. Moe’s son, David, informed friends of the coach’s death after a long bout with cancer and one of those friends, longtime Denver sportscaster Ron Zappolo, confirmed Moe’s death to The Associated Press. Moe was an All-American at North Carolina who played in the ABA. He went on to coach the high-scoring Denver Nuggets in the 1980s as well as San Antonio and Philadelphia. He was the coach of the year in 1988. Moe’s trademark was his motion offense. He could also excoriate players but later hang with them at the bar or coffee shop, wondering where that foul-mouthed man on the sideline had come from. Doug Moe was 87.