2/17 Sports Brief

US star Mikaela Shiffrin darts to early lead in women’s slalom at Milan Cortina Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin is one run away from ending her Olympic medal drought. Shiffrin blazed through her first run in the women’s slalom, her time of 47.13 seconds giving her a healthy lead over Germany’s Lena Duerr. Shiffrin was strong out of the gate before momentarily stumbling a bit about halfway down when she clipped a gate. Shiffrin recovered and then pumped her fist when her time flashed after crossing the finish line. Shiffrin will take a lead of 0.82 seconds over Duerr heading into the second of two runs. Shiffrin is searching for her first Olympic medal since earning a gold and silver at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.

Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins record 10th Olympic gold with victory in men’s team sprint

TESERO, Italy (AP) — Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has won a 10th gold medal in cross country skiing at the Milan Cortina Olympics, setting another Winter Games record. The 29‑year‑old, racing with Einar Hedegart, won the men’s team sprint, for his fifth gold at the 2026 Games. Klaebo first broke the Winter Olympics record in Sunday’s 4 x 7.5-kilometer relay. In the women’s competition, Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist continued Sweden’s winning run.

Alysa Liu surges into medal range as US teammates stumble in Olympic short program

MILAN (AP) — Alysa Liu is left to carry the hopes of the United States into the women’s free skate at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The reigning world champion delivered a stellar short program that featured a triple lutz-triple loop. That was the hardest combination that any woman tried Tuesday night, and she sat two points back of Japan’s Ami Nakai and right behind Kaori Sakamoto on the leaderboard. Things didn’t go nearly as well for the rest of the American team in the individual event. Isabeau Levito was in eighth place, and U.S. champion Amber Glenn fell to 13th even after she landed a triple axel.

Benfica’s Prestianni denies racially insulting Real Madrid’s Vinícius in Champions League game

MADRID (AP) — Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni has denied racially insulting Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior. The Champions League game was halted for nearly 10 minutes on Tuesday after the referee initiated the anti-racism protocol. Benfica showed support for the Argentina forward on Wednesday, claiming that Madrid players who said they heard the alleged insult at the Stadium of Light were too far away. Benfica fans reacted angrily to Vinícius celebrating his 50th-minute goal by dancing by the corner flag, throwing bottles and other objects toward the Madrid players. Prestianni then confronted Vinícius and said something while covering his mouth with his jersey. Vinícius said Prestianni racially insulted him during the game, which Madrid won 1-0. UEFA says it’s reviewing the match reports.

Tony Clark resigns as MLB players’ union head as possible cap fight looms

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tony Clark has resigned as head of the Major League Baseball Players Association, the union announced said, as a possible salary cap fight looms during a federal investigation of its finances. Clark was asked to resign by the eight-man executive subcommittee of the players’ association after an investigation by the union’s outside counsel discovered evidence that Clark had an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, a union employee since 2023, a person familiar with the union’s deliberations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that was not announced.

Tiger Woods isn’t ruling out a return to the Masters. Ryder Cup captaincy also uncertain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The immediate future of Tiger Woods is in the boardroom instead of the golf course. Woods still won’t rule out returning to the Masters. All he says is that playing the first major of the year isn’t off the table. But he is coming off a year in which he didn’t compete in a single tournament for the first time in his career. He had disk replacement surgery in October. Most of his time is occupied in the PGA Tour boardroom as head of the committee reshaping the schedule. Also on hold is being Ryder Cup captain.

Union offers WNBA new CBA proposal, slightly lowering revenue share numbers, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA Players’ Association sent a counterproposal to the WNBA on Tuesday for a new collective bargaining agreement that included some concessions on revenue sharing and housing a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the negotiations. The union is now asking for an average of 27.5% of the gross revenue — revenue before expenses — over the course of the CBA. The would include only 25% in the first year of the new deal. In its previous offer the union had been asking for an average of more than 30%.

Lindsey Vonn’s skis didn’t release in Olympic crash. Raises years-old safety issues, experts tell AP

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic crash has renewed pressure to rethink ski bindings, one of the oldest pieces of equipment in the sport. FIS and U.S. Ski and Snowboard leaders say a “smart binding” system is still in early development. Experts say a new algorithm could sense loss of control and trigger a faster release, like the air bag system now required in speed events. Developers warn the timing is tricky, and funding is unclear.

The hottest show in hockey, ‘Heated Rivalry,’ is embraced by fans and players at Winter Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Olympic hockey knows all about big hits. That includes “Heated Rivalry,” a gay hockey romance TV series in which two players from opposing teams carry out a secret relationship. The steamy connection between the characters — Canadian Shane Hollander and Russian Ilya Rozanov — has attracted fans to both the show and the sport itself. The show’s impact was evident even before the Winter Olympics when co-stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie carried the Olympic flame. And it hasn’t stopped there. Athletes and fans from Canada and the U.S. are feeling the show’s impact.

Quirky curling has turned into a betting magnet at the Milan Cortina Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Curling, which piques viewers’ curiosity every four years at the Winter Olympics, is expanding its audience even more at the Milan Cortina Games. Bettors are showing significant interest in the quirky sport. Hockey is the top Winter Games sport among gamblers, but curling with its sliding stones and spirited sweeping has surprised oddsmakers. Chris Pearce a senior trader at Caesars Sportsbook says there’s “definitely a stronger curling-hockey split than what was expected.” The curling competitions are being held in Cortina. The men’s and women’s team events are in full swing, and there’s even a dash of controversy with cheating allegations.