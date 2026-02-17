You’re here, there’s nothing I fear, except for maybe a ‘supersized’ fatberg

It’s been said that hubris, not an iceberg, is what actually sank the Titanic. Perhaps it was also hubris that led to a giant fatberg in Sydney.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that a “supersized” fatberg — the unpleasant combination of non-biodegradable solids and fats, oil and grease one might pour down the drain or flush down the toilet, plus human waste — has formed in a sewer, likely causing balls of mysterious debris that have been washing up on the Sydney coasts.

“We don’t know exactly how big the fatberg is,” says Sydney Water managing director Darren Cleary. “The size of four buses, that would be the maximum potential extent of it. It may be that, it may be slightly smaller. We don’t exactly know.”

Suddenly an iceberg doesn’t sound so bad.