Leave the abalone alone, and especially out of your pants

If you heard someone described as a “pants poacher,” you might think that they stole a pair of pants. However, this pants poacher hid a stolen endangered species down her pants.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that an officer observed an unidentified woman attempting to “discreetly conceal what appeared to be an abalone down her pants.”

“An unconventional storage method, to say the least,” the department writes in a Facebook post.

An abalone is a type of sea snail endangered in the U.S.

“During a license and catch inspection, the officer asked the female what she had concealed,” the post reads. “She then produced a small abalone from inside her pants.”

After bringing over another officer to conduct a search, “The suspect voluntarily produced a second abalone from her pants, confirming the officer’s suspicions,” the department reports.

The woman has been cited for the illegal take of two abalone.

At least the suspect didn’t lie about taking the abalone. Then her pants would also be on fire.