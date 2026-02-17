Shamrock Shake season is almost here at McDonald’s

Shamrock Shake fans rejoice: McDonald’s has officially announced a return date for the popular seasonal treat.

Starting Feb. 17, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be back on menus at the Golden Arches nationwide, the fast-food chain announced in a press release Thursday.

The Shamrock Shake is made with vanilla soft serve, blended with “Shamrock syrup” and topped with whipped cream, according to McDonald’s.

For fans of the minty dessert who want a cookie twist, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry combines vanilla soft serve with “Shamrock syrup” and Oreo cookie pieces mixed in.

Both frozen treats will be available for a limited time.