Detroit’s stunning surge: Pistons enter post-All-Star play with the NBA’s best record

The Detroit Pistons have surged from years of misery to the NBA’s best record as play resumes after the All-Star break. Detroit sits at 40-13 and barely leads Oklahoma City when games resume Thursday. The Pistons avoid long skids and rarely lose big. They also beat strong teams more than anyone. Cade Cunningham says the team stays focused and keeps building. History suggests the title picture centers on Detroit, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Boston, Denver and New York. Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead the scoring race. Injuries and the 65-game rule shake up awards.