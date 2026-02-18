Missing Person Found Deceased in Klickitat County

In the early afternoon on February 13, 2026 Deputies were called to the area of MP1 on Naught Road near Bickleton, Washington. The reporting party called about a vehicle that was unlocked with personal items in the front seat but no one in the vehicle. While looking around the area a body was discovered in the field. K9 Deputy Zach McBride, Deputy Sergeant Adam Dyment and Detective Sergeant Tony Warren responded to the scene.

The area was secured and an investigation began. Nothing was found to indicate a struggle or a crime. The deceased was identified as Christopher Muller (age 53). Mr. Muller had been reported missing earlier in the day by his parents, who live in Richland, Washington.

The Coroner’s office arrived and will conduct further investigations as to the cause of death. At this time, it appears to be a medical episode.

