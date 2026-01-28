Deadliest Catch: Paddleboard edition

While paddleboarding might be something you’d do on a relaxing tropical vacation, a man in Wisconsin ended up using his in essentially the exact opposite scenario.

ABC affiliate WISN reports that Michael Mossman rushed out of his home with his paddleboard in tow in an effort to rescue a fisherman who’d fallen into nearby ice.

“I was in the house, and I thought I could hear somebody yelling for help,” Mossman says. “But you know I had the TV on. But anyways, I shut the TV off, listened, and I heard someone yelling for help. So I then came outside because I couldn’t see him.”

“I proceeded out by him, and he was very coherent,” Mossman continues. “And he says, ‘I’ll be OK. I’ll be OK.’ And I just went out there towards him.”

Thankfully, the man was successfully pulled to safety.

Talk about being on thin ice.