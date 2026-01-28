Complimentary hotel breakfast comes with way more water than necessary

This is probably not what these hotel guests meant when they asked for a water refill.

According to ABC affiliate KTUL, a ceiling of an Oklahoma Embassy Suites collapsed during complimentary breakfast, flooding the room.

“If we wouldn’t have moved, we would’ve been drenched,” says guest Rachel Burrow.

Embassy Suites has not commented on what caused the collapse, though theorizes, “I’m sure it was the fire suppression line that was frozen, and I don’t know if that had to do with the drinks being frozen up or that area being cold, but it was a little craziness.”

While breakfast may have been ruined, luckily no injuries were reported.