Crabby road: Crustaceans escape after truck accident

This truck driver in Ireland certainly has reason to be feeling crabby.

RTE reports that a truck carrying about 15,000 crabs crashed with traveling through the Irish county of Donegal. The crabs, which were worth nearly $70,000 and were on their way to shops and restaurants in Portugal, spilled out of the vehicle and made their way into a nearby field.

Luckily — or unluckily, depending on whose side you’re on — 95% of the crabs were recovered after an 18-hour effort.

“It was a very unusual scene to say the least,” says Odhran McLaughlin of the recovery team. “When we arrived a lot of the crabs had spilled out of their containers and were making a bid for freedom into the fields. A team of up to ten of us had to physically retrieve the crabs and put them into large bags and reload them onto the truck. It took a good few hours to fill the bags.”

Hopefully the other 5% of the crustaceans are starting a new life under the sea.