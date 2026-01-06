The ballad of the repentant mandolin thief

An alleged thief is getting a head start on their New Year’s resolution of not stealing so much.

Said thief allegedly stole two mandolins from the Lark Street Music store in New Jersey, but then returned them days later alongside a note reading, in all caps, “SORRY, I BEEN DRUNK, MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

“You are good man,” the note added.

“I couldn’t believe it,” store owner Buzzy Levine tells ABC News of the surprise return. “I said, ‘this is insane.’ This is like, some kind of weird movie that has a happy ending or something.”

Levine recalls hearing the thief open the store door and drop off the stolen mandolins, which were valued at $3,500 and $4,250, and decided to chase after them.

“I wanted to see who did it, and so I went outside, and I saw the guy sort of trotting down the street,” Levine says. “And I took chase, probably not the smartest thing to do, and … he took off. He was running really fast and kept looking back to see if I was catching up or he was gaining ground, and then he took a turn – and then I lost them.”

Sounds like a folk song waiting to be written. Perhaps by Mumford & Sons.