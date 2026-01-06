Tank heist: Live lobster pinched from restaurant

You’ve heard of bank robbers, but what about tank robbers?

News 12 Brooklyn reports that a pair of diners at the Red Hook Lobster Pound allegedly snatched a live lobster from the restaurant’s tank upon leaving the establishment on Christmas Eve.

“We have never had anybody stick their hands in the lobster tank here and take a live lobster,” Director of Operations Cyndi Stanimirov said. “Of course, being Christmas Eve, it’s even more like a Grinch, Scrooge-type situation.”

The alleged lobster thieves have not been identified — they did not have a reservation and paid in cash — but restaurant owner Susan Povich hopes the neighborhood might help in pinching the culprits.

“We give a lot to the community,” Povich said. “We host parties, we give food, we give money, and when someone takes from us, it really hurts more people than just us.”

Until then, the great Christmas Eve lobster heist will remain a legend for all who witnessed it.

“It’s crazy,” says patron Michael Elmquist. “In my mind I want to pretend it was the beginning of a Disney movie and they brought it back to the ocean and started a new life or something.”