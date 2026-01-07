1/06 Sports Brief

A’s relocation hits speedbump with trademark denial for ‘Las Vegas Athletics’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has for now denied the A’s request to trademark the names “Las Vegas Athletics” and “Vegas Athletics.” The club plans to move to Nevada in 2028. The A’s have three months from Dec. 29 to ask for an extension to file a new application. The office said the nickname “Athletics” was too generic, despite its long history with the team. A new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip is under construction and set to open in 2028. The A’s have signed several notable contracts, including a record deal with left fielder Tyler Soderstrom.

Brandon Williams hits a late 3-pointer, gives Mavericks 100-98 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 20 points, Brandon Williams hit the winning 3-pointer with 33.9 seconds to play, and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 100-98 win over the Sacramento Kings to snap a seven-game road losing streak. Anthony Davis had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Mavericks, who trailed 98-97 when Williams hit his 3-pointer for a 100-98 lead. The Kings had multiple chances to retake the lead, but Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan all missed 3-point tries in the final seconds. Sacramento, which lost its sixth game in a row, was led by DeRozan with 21 points.

John Harbaugh is fired as the Baltimore Ravens’ coach after 18 seasons, including a Super Bowl win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Harbaugh has been fired after 18 seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ coach. Owner Steve Bisciotti said Tuesday relieved Harbaugh of his duties after the Ravens were one of the league’s most disappointing teams this season. They went 8-9 and missed the playoffs after entering Week 1 as one of the Super Bowl favorites. Baltimore’s season ended Sunday night when Tyler Loop missed a last-second field-goal attmpt, allowing Pittsburgh to hold on for a 26-24 victory in the game that decided the AFC North title.

Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr. are gone from the Commanders after a 5-12 season, AP source says

A team official says coordinators Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr. are both gone from head coach Dan Quinn’s staff with the Washington Commanders after a 5-12 season. Kingsbury, the offensive coordinator, and Whitt, who had been in charge of the defense until being stripped of play-calling duties during the season, arrived in Washington with Quinn before the 2024 season. Quinn and Kingsbury mutually agreed to part ways, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the staff changes hadn’t been announced. Whitt was dismissed. Bobby Johnson is out as Washington’s offensive line coach, too.

James and Doncic each score 30 to help the Lakers hold off the Pelicans 111-103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Luca Doncic capped his 30-point, 10-assist performance with a pair of off-balance, bail-out 3s as the shot clock wound down, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 111-103. Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who won for the fourth time in their past five games while sending the Pelicans to their eighth straight loss. Trey Murphy scored a career-high 41, Zion Williamson scored 15 points and rookie Derik Queen had 10 points and 13 rebounds for New Orleans, which led by as many as nine points late in the third quarter. The Lakers opened the fourth quarter on an 18-4 run to take the lead for good.

Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one season filled with poor showings

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have fired first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after they allowed the most points and intercepted the fewest passes in franchise history. It’s the second consecutive season in which Eberflus has been fired. He was let go midseason in 2024, his third year as coach of the Chicago Bears. Eberflus made it to the end of the season in his return to Dallas, where he had been an assistant from 2011-17 before going to Indianapolis as defensive coordinator. But the 55-year-old’s fate appeared sealed before Sunday’s finale. Dallas’ 34-17 loss at the New York Giants set a club record as the ninth game of allowing at least 30 points.

Lions fire offensive coordinator John Morton after coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have fired offensive coordinator John Morton. The move Tuesday was expected after the Lions missed the playoffs and coach Dan Campbell took over Morton’s play-calling duties midway through the season. Campbell is now looking for his third offensive coordinator in three seasons. Former OC Ben Johnson left the Lions a little more than a year ago to lead the Chicago Bears and helped them win the NFC North. The Lions failed to make the postseason after winning that division the previous two seasons and earning top seeding in the NFC last year.

NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps resigns after inflammatory texts revealed in trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps has announced his resignation after over 20 years with the organization. His departure follows a federal trial where inflammatory texts he sent during revenue-sharing negotiations were revealed. Phelps will leave at the end of the month, ahead of the season’s start. His texts, including a derogatory comment about Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress, led to backlash from supporters. Despite his contributions to NASCAR, including expanding its international presence and returning the sport during the COVID-19 shutdown, his resignation comes amid controversy. NASCAR has not announced plans to replace him immediately.

Islanders, Rangers and Devils have vastly different goaltending situations midway through the season

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting NHL goaltenders in the New York area are in very different positions early in the New Year. The Rangers lost Igor Shesterkin for at least a week to an apparent left leg injury that is still being evaluated. The Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin was spectacular in his return from injury Tuesday night, shutting out New Jersey. The Devils got another rough showing out of Jacob Markstrom, who allowed goals on three of the first five shots he faced and nine of 24 overall. Just past the midway point of the season, the Islanders are a handful of points up in the standings on their local rivals.

Jets D Fleury alert, moving extremities after taken off ice on stretcher after collision with boards

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury was alert and moving his extremities after he was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a violent collision with the boards. Fleury was checked in the chest by Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar in the first period Tuesday night and his back took the brunt of the hit behind the net. Winnipeg’s bench emptied onto the ice in a show of support for Fleury as he was taken in an ambulance to a hospital. Jets coach Scott Arniel told reporters after Vegas’ 4-3 overtime win that Fleury would stay in hospital overnight.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere prioritizes future over short-term playoff push

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Danny Briere is focused on the future as the Flyers reach the season’s midpoint in playoff contention. The general manager says the promising record is part of a rebuild, not a sign of its end. He isn’t ready to make moves that could risk the team’s long-term future for a playoff spot. On Tuesday, the Flyers were the first wild card team in the Eastern Conference. They have young talent, including Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras. The Flyers haven’t played a home playoff game since 2018. Recently, they signed Christian Dvorak to a five-year contract extension.

College Football Playoff picks: Ole Miss is last hope for SEC to reach first title game in 3 years

Mississippi is the Southeastern Conference’s last hope to play for the national championship. The SEC hasn’t gone three years without a title since the turn of the century. The sixth-seeded Rebels will play for a spot in the national championship game when they meet No. 10 seed Miami at the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday. Big Ten teams won the last two national titles. That conference is assured of being represented in a third straight title game with No. 1 Indiana matched against No. 5 Oregon in the Peach Bowl on Friday.