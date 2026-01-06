Escaped wallaby returned after going walla-bye-bye

It might sound crazy but it ain’t no lie, this wallaby went bye bye bye.

The Lots of Love Farm animal sanctuary in New Jersey reported that its resident wallaby, named Rex, had escaped his enclosure.

“He is friendly but on the run,” the initial post read.

Luckily, Rex was spotted hopping around a local Walmart and was safely recovered.

“WELL, IF THIS JUST DIDN’T BECOME THE BEST NIGHT EVER!” Lots of Love writes in an all-caps Facebook post. “WITH THE HELP OF SOME REALLY COOL KIDS AND A REALLY COOL DAD. WE CAUGHT REX AT THE WALMART!! HE IS HOME SAFE AND SOUND!”

“THANK YOU EVERYONE YOU’RE ALL AMAZING,” the post concludes. “HE MUST REALLY LIKE WALMART!!!”

It seems only right that the Walmart change its name to Wallaby-mart.