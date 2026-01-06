NORCOR Sheriff’s Board

Wasco-Gilliam-Hood River-Sherman

January 6, 2026

NORCOR Reaffirms Strict Adherence to Oregon Law Following Internal Audit of Custody Procedures

THE DALLES, OR – On December 18, 2025, the NORCOR Sheriff’s Advisory Board convened to review custody protocols and ensure absolute alignment with Oregon state law regarding individuals lodged at the facility by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The primary objective of this review was to verify that no individuals are being held for federal immigration administrative violations, in strict accordance with Oregon’s sanctuary statutes. At the direction of the Advisory Board, NORCOR command staff conducted a comprehensive internal audit of all current U.S. Marshals Service custodies. The audit confirmed that NORCOR is in full compliance with Oregon law and found no violations.

During the audit, command staff identified three individuals being held on federal charges of Illegal Re-Entry and dangerous drugs. While these individuals meet all legal requirements for custody under Oregon law, the Advisory Board has chosen to take proactive measures to eliminate any potential for procedural discrepancy.

To ensure NORCOR continues to operate within the clearest possible boundaries of state law, the Sheriff’s Advisory Board and NORCOR command staff have coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to transfer these three individuals to a different facility. Furthermore, the U.S. Marshals Service has been formally advised that individuals facing Illegal Re-Entry charges are not to be transported to NORCOR moving forward.

“Our commitment has always been, and remains, to operate this facility with total transparency and in strict adherence to Oregon law,” the Board stated.

The NORCOR Sheriff’s Advisory Board consists of Hood River County Sheriff Matt English, Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill, Sherman County Sheriff James Burgett, and Gilliam County Sheriff Gary Bettencourt. These four sheriffs maintain full operational authority over the NORCOR Adult facility and oversee all staff to ensure the continued safety and legal integrity of the operation.

