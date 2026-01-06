1/05 Goldendale City Council meeting

Goldendale City Council had a busy agenda last night for the first meeting of the new year, and the only regular meeting they will hold in January. That’s because five of the seven members will be attending the Association of Washington Cities legislative conference in Lacey on that date. Newly elected councilors Nathanial Hill and Brian Paul were sworn in, along with Danielle Clevidence, who was re-elected. Steve Johnston was also re-elected, but was unable to attend due to illness.

“I, state your name. I (name) do solemnly swear or affirm that I am a citizen of the United States and the State of Washington, that I am legally qualified to assume the office of council member, that I will support the Constitution and the laws of the United States and the State of Washington and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of this office to the best of my ability (applause fade)”

Other housekeeping measures included selecting a mayor pro tem to cover when the mayor could not make it to an event or meeting. Andy Halm, who had served in this position for a number of years, passed the torch to Danielle Clevidence, who was voted in unanimously.

Two major issues that were expected to be resolved were not completely. A recommendation from the Traffic and Safety Committee that the speed on 21st Street and the feeder streets attached to it, be lowered to 15 miles per hour drew a half dozen residents to speak of their problems with speeders on the narrow street. But after Councilor Loren Meagher pointed out that making that change required an ordinance, and that the ordinance committee should review it first. Ultimately, the motion was tabled and referred to that Ordinance Committee, which will meet next Tuesday, January 13 at 4 p.m.

Approval for a cost of living increase for city employees got split in two, with the council approving the already-negotiated union contracts, but referring the increase for non-union employees to the budget committee, which will meet Monday, January 12 at 6:30 p.m. The city will then host a special meeting the following day, Tuesday the 13th, to deal with that subject.