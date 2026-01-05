The wheels on the bus go round and round, but what about the koala?

We don’t remember this part of the “Wheels on the Bus” song.

A bus driver in Australia picked up an unexpected passenger when he came across a koala on the road. According to a Facebook post from the Koala Rescue Brisbane South organization, the koala had found itself surrounded by traffic and climbed up a light pole in an attempt to reach safety.

“The quick-thinking driver tried to stop the koala from slipping down the metal post,” the rescue organization says. “Worried the koala might climb down and run into the path of a car, he used a light jacket to cover its head before moving it onto the bus.”

The post cautions against “handling koalas unless you’re trained,” adding, “If you find an injured koala, and it’s safe to contain it without touching it until help arrives, please do so; anywhere dark is good for wildlife.”

“Usually we recommend a laundry basket covered with a towel, but if needs be, a bus will do!” the post reads.

This particular Koala, named Peri, was safely transferred to the bus, which led to an adorable image of the little guy clutching a pole inside the vehicle. Peri was taken to a wildlife hospital by professionals, then medically cleared and released.