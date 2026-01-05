California fire department celebrates staff baby boom

A California fire department is celebrating a baby boom that’s warming the hearts of social media fans.

The Stockton Fire Department shared in a Facebook post that staff members welcomed an impressive 22 babies this year.

“2025 was a busy year for Stockton Fire … and not just our call volume!” the department said.

According to the Fire Department, the Stockton Fire Family Auxiliary, a nonprofit run by family members of the Fire Department staff, arranged for 15 of the 22 babies, their family members and staffers to gather together on Dec. 29.

The Fire Department shared two photos from the special meeting with staffers and babies posing outside in front of a red fire truck.