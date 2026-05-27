5/26 Sports Brief

Golden Knights sweep Avalanche to advance to third Stanley Cup Final in nine seasons

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone and Cole Smith scored for Vegas and the Golden Knights suffocated Colorado’s high-powered offense to beat the Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night and for an unthinkable sweep to make their third Stanley Cup Final in nine seasons. The Golden Knights will get a break while they watch to see whether Carolina or Montreal emerge from the Eastern Conference Final. This is a crushing end for an Avalanche team that won the Presidents’ Trophy and had blown through the playoffs with an 8-1 record. Chicago in 2013 was the last team to claim the Presidents’ Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same season.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry says sports cut from 2032 Brisbane Games could return in future

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — IOC president Kirsty Coventry says sports and medal events cut from the 2032 Brisbane Olympics program will have a path to return at future Summer Games. Coventry gave the reassurance at the annual meeting of Summer Games sports bodies known as ASOIF. She had warned in February of “uncomfortable” talks ahead to make future Olympic hosting more efficient. The International Olympic Committee aims to soon finalize the list of sports on the Brisbane program. Coventry previously told sports leaders there will be fewer than the 36 sports being played at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs arrested on charges related to domestic abuse

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is facing five criminal charges, including strangulation and suffocation, after police responded to a disturbance complaint involving him over the weekend. Hobart/Lawrence (Wisconsin) Police Chief Michael Renkas said that Jacobs was arrested Tuesday and booked into Brown County Jail on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and intimidation of a victim. Renkas said police had been dispatched to a complaint involving Jacobs on Saturday at 8:37 a.m.

Victor Wembanyama held to series-low 20 points, Spurs fall in Game 5 of West finals to Thunder

It’s been a very simple formula for the San Antonio Spurs in these Western Conference finals. When Victor Wembanyama has been the best player on the floor, they win. When he isn’t, they lose. He wasn’t the best player on the floor Tuesday night. That was not the only reason why the Spurs fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the West finals — there were many — but it was certainly among them. Wembanyama, who has had 41-point and 33-point outings in winning efforts during the series, never seemed to get fully rolling and the Spurs lost 127-114.

10 players to watch at the World Cup

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to make their final appearances at the 2026 World Cup. This tournament could mark the end of an era as they pass the baton to a new generation. Players like Spain’s Lamine Yamal and France’s Kylian Mbappé are ready to take the spotlight. Other stars to watch include Norway’s Erling Haaland and Team USA’s Christian Pulisic. With Messi and Ronaldo nearing retirement, the stage is set for new legends to emerge in the soccer world.

Reyna, Berhalter, Zendejas on US World Cup roster, while Luna and Tessmann left off by Pochettino

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino has announced his 26-man World Cup roster. It includes Gio Reyna and Sebastian Berhalter. Alejandro Zendejas also made the squad, while Diego Luna and Tanner Tessmann were left out in the announcement Tuesday. Sergiño Dest, Tyler Adams, and Haji Wright return after missing March friendlies due to injuries. Half of the roster are holdovers from the last World Cup, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. The team opens against Paraguay on June 12 in California. This year’s average age is nearly 27, with Tim Ream potentially becoming the oldest American to play in a World Cup.

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani still set to start after getting hit on hand by a pitch against the Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was hit on the right hand by a pitch during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Colorado Rockies. Colorado starter Kyle Freeland struck Ohtani in the fourth inning and the two-way superstar left the game after grounding out in the fifth. He was 0 for 2 with a run scored. Manager Dave Roberts says the ball mostly hit the pad on Ohtani’s hand before clipping his pinkie finger. He took Ohtani out of the game so he could rest ahead of his scheduled mount start on Wednesday. Roberts says he hadn’t yet decided if Ohtani will hit as well.

Denmark and former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel retiring because of shoulder injury

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark and Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was part of the Premier League-winning team with Leicester in 2016 in one of soccer’s biggest shocks, has announced his retirement from soccer because of a serious shoulder injury. Schmeichel said in an interview with TV2 in Denmark broadcast Wednesday that “this is the right time now to announce that I have played my last professional football match.” The 39-year-old Schmeichel has been sidelined since February. Schmeichel, who is the son of Manchester United goalkeeping great Peter Schmeichel, revealed in March he required two surgeries but that he wanted to try to salvage his career.

Yankees get 2 hits from every starter for the first time in franchise history in 15-1 rout of Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Yankees achieved a first in franchise history on Tuesday night, getting at least two hits from every starter in the lineup. Amed Rosario also homered twice, and New York hit six homers among its 24 hits in the 15-1 rout of the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees’ hit total tied for their eighth-most ever, and the 24 hits were their most in a road game since Aug. 31, 1974, in a game against the White Sox. Anthony Volpe, Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also had homers in the win over Kansas City.