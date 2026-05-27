Romanian National Sentenced for Selling Access to Networks of Oregon State Government Office and Other U.S. Victims

PORTLAND, Ore.— A Romanian national was sentenced to 56 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release in connection with an online intrusion into an Oregon state government office in 2021 and other cyber attacks on U.S. victims, announced U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford.

“My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners, here and abroad, to disrupt and dismantle malicious cyber criminal activity and to bring cyber criminals, wherever they may be, to account for their crimes in federal court in Oregon,” said U.S. Attorney Bradford.

According to court documents, Catalin Dragomir, 46, formerly of Constanta, Romania, sold access on the dark web to a computer on the network of an Oregon state government office after obtaining unauthorized access to it in June 2021. During the sale, Dragomir provided the prospective buyer with samples of personal identifying information from the computer. He also sold access to the computer networks of numerous other victims in the United States and across the world, causing losses of at least $250,000. Dragomir operated on the dark web, using aliases to obscure his identity.

In November 2024, Dragomir was arrested in Romania and extradited to the United States in January 2025.

On February 19, 2026, Dragomir pleaded guilty to obtaining information from a protected computer and aggravated identity theft.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine A. Rykken for the District of Oregon and Trial Attorneys Benjamin A. Bleiberg and Alison M. Zitron of the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) prosecuted the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with the Romanian Ministry of Justice, Directorate for International Law and Judicial Cooperation, and the Romanian Judiciary to secure the arrest and extradition of Dragomir. The Department of Justice also thanks Darkweb IQ for its assistance with the investigation.

CCIPS investigates and prosecutes cybercrime and intellectual property (IP) crime in coordination with domestic and international law enforcement agencies, often with assistance from the private sector. Since 2020, CCIPS has secured the conviction of over 180 cyber and IP criminals, and court orders for the return of over $350 million in victim funds.

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