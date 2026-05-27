5/26 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Klickitat County Commissioners did approve another exemption to the hiring freeze at their meeting yesterday. This was not adding a new position, just replacing one of the four people working under East District Court Judge Rick Hansen. The judge reminded commissioners of some pertinent history:

“Some time ago, our workload reduced, so we actually came forward and said, ‘We can get by with less than a full-time person,’ with the understanding that if that changed, we could come back and request that it go back to full time, that’s what we did. So we try to be fiscally responsible with the workers that we have.”

Eventually, the court workload increased to the point that commissioners restored the fourth position to full time. Now that person gave notice that she was expecting, and planned to stay home with the baby. Commissioners, citing the current heavy court workload, unanimously approved advertising for a replacement.

County Administrator Robb Van Cleave said the new process was working:

“In the past, it was fairly automatic. We’d come in, and you’d thumbs up and we’d hire if it was budgeted. That was the tipping point. This process is much better. Judge Hanson did fill out the form and signed it, and you’ve seen two or three electeds come over and fill out the form and sit here and talk to you about it, so I think the process for filling a budgeted position is better than it has been in the past, more informative, and everybody’s doing it as you’ve directed and requested.”

The request spurred a budget discussion by commissioners. Chair Ron Ihrig explained:

“We’re not using any reserves – no- to maintain government – no – we’re using fund balance. Our fund balance is healthy, but in three years, the fund balance may not be as high as we think -mm hmm, yeah – and so it was start paying attention now.”

Ihrig was referencing his suggestion that the commission take a broader view than just the next budget year in their planning.

And Van Cleave reminded commissioners to be flexible in administering their plan.

“Even a three-year plan can change tomorrow. We didn’t envision that the gas would be over $5 a gallon. That’ll impact the Sheriff’s Office; that’ll impact Public Works, Senior Services. Any plan can change month to month, week to week, year to year.”

Commissioners also decided to consult with fire chiefs about a potential fireworks ban, though any decision they made would not take effect until the following year, under state law. The concern they’ve expressed in the past is that if they were banned, people would go to less populated areas to set them off for fear of getting caught, and increase the danger. They hoped to get enough feedback from fire chiefs early to make their decision before the Fourth of July, in order to take effect before next year’s Fourth celebration.