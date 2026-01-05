The City of Angels and also loose reindeer

As if Los Angeles traffic isn’t bad enough, the city also had to deal with reindeers on the road.

LA Animal Services reports in an Instagram post that two reindeer, named Cookie and Noel, got loose from their trailer and ended up running on the freeway.

“LA Animal Services responded to the scene and, with assistance from CalTrans and a good samaritan, successfully corralled the animals,” the post reads. “Both were transported to our West Valley Animal Center for examination and care, and afterwards, were released and reunited with their owner.”

If Santa needs any help navigating the streets of LA, Cookie and Noel can guide his sleigh.