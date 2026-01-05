Never tell them the odds: Welsh couple wins second lottery drawing in seven years

They say if you break a mirror you’ll get seven years of bad luck. Well, this couple from Wales must’ve done the exact opposite, since their good luck has continued for seven years.

Richard Davies and Faye Stevenson-Davies have won about $1.3 million in the U.K.’s National Lottery, seven years after previously winning about $1.3 million in 2018.

“We always believed winning was possible, and once we scooped [$1.3 million] and met hundreds of other lucky winners, we realised fairytales do come true and there are winners everywhere!” Faye says. “We knew the odds of it happening again were outrageous, but we’re proof that if you believe, anything is possible.”

Faye isn’t kidding about those outrageous odds. The National Lottery estimates that the odds of winning both prizes is more than 24 trillion to one.