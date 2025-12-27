Derrick Henry’s virtuoso performance helps Ravens stay alive with 41-24 win over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 216 yards and matched a career high with four touchdown runs as the Baltimore Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Green Bay Packers 41-24 on Saturday night. Henry had three touchdown runs in the first half and then scored again on a 25-yard run with 1:56 left in the game. His seventh career 200-yard rushing performance moved him ahead of Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in NFL history. His 36 carries represented a career high.