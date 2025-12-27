Texans clinch third consecutive playoff berth with 20-16 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw two long touchdowns on Houston’s first two drives, leading the Texans to a 20-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. This win clinched a third consecutive playoff berth for the Texans for the first time in franchise history. The Texans improved to 11-5 and have won eight in a row. It’s their longest winning streak since 2018. The Chargers fell to 11-5 and had their four-game winning streak snapped. The loss handed the AFC West title to first-place Denver. The Chargers have the best kicker in the NFL, but Cameron Dicker missed a 32-yard field goal and a point after attempt.