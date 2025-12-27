12/27 Sports Brief

Raiders place Maxx Crosby on injured reserve, ending his season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Maxx Crosby’s season is over after the Las Vegas Raiders place him on injured reserve because of a knee injury. The decision means he won’t play in the final two games against the New York Giants and Kansas City. The Raiders said the move is in the best interest of both the team and Crosby. Coach Pete Carroll praised Crosby’s competitiveness. The Raiders, with a 2-13 record, are in rebuild mode, also sidelining tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn. Crosby, a top pass rusher, has 10 sacks this season and remains focused on winning, despite speculation about his future with the team.

Antetokounmpo scores 29 for Bucks against Bulls after missing 8 games with calf strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned Saturday night from the right calf strain that has kept the two-time MVP from playing in the Milwaukee Bucks’ previous eight games. Antetokounmpo was in the starting lineup for the Bucks’ game against the Chicago Bulls, after the team originally listing him as questionable on the injury report. The two-time MVP scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-103 victory over Chicago. Antetokounmpo hasn’t played since injuring his calf on Dec. 3.

No. 20 Virginia notches first 11-win season by beating 25th-ranked Missouri in the Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Waylee ran for a touchdown, Chandler Morris threw for 198 yards and No. 20 Virginia edged 25th-ranked Missouri 13-7 in the Gator Bowl on Saturday night. The Cavaliers bounced back from a crushing loss to Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game — an overtime stunner that cost them a spot in the College Football Playoff — and reached 11 wins for the first time in the program’s 122 years. Missouri All-American Ahmad Hardy ran 15 times for 89 yards. He broke Missouri’s single-season school record set by Cody Schrader (1,627 yards) in 2023 but didn’t do enough to spark Missouri’s offense.

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Suns center Mark Williams ejected after fight

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams and New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado were ejected after getting into a fight in the third quarter Saturday night. The 7-foot-1 Williams and 6-foot Alvarado exchanged punches following a foul call on Alvarado as he tried to fight through a screen set by Williams. Phoenix won 123-114 for a two-game sweep of a back-to-back set between the teams in New Orleans.

Grunkemeyer throws two TDs as Penn State beats Clemson 22-10 in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for a career-high 262 yards and two TDs, including a 73-yard strike to Trebor Pena early in the fourth quarter, and Penn State beat Clemson 22-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl. In his seventh start since Penn State lost Drew Allar to an injury, Grunkemeyer completed 23 of 34 passes, setting career bests for completions and attempts. His best throw was to Pena, who caught the ball at the Penn State 44, ran by Clemson safety Ricardo Jones and rumbled untouched down the left side for a 15-3 lead with 12:51 left in the fourth.

East Carolina takes advantage of 5 Pittsburgh turnovers, wins 23-17 in the Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Chaston Ditta threw two second-half touchdown passes, and East Carolina overcame an inadvertent whistle that negated a long touchdown in a 23-17 victory over Pittsburgh in the Military Bowl. Marlon Gunn Jr.’s touchdown was called back because of the whistle, and two plays later, Ditta fumbled on a sack by Pitt’s Rasheem Biles, who recovered the ball and returned it 23 yards to the end zone to give the Panthers a 14-10 lead. The Pirates rebounded quickly when Ditta threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Smith, and ECU led the rest of the way.