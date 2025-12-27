12/26 Sports Brief

Kyle Whittingham hired as Michigan football coach, replacing the fired and disgraced Sherrone Moore

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Kyle Whittingham as its football coach, giving the former Utah coach a five-year contract to replace the fired and disgraced Sherrone Moore. The 66-year-old Whittingham announced two weeks ago that he would step down after 21 seasons as Utah’s coach. Morgan Scalley was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace Whittingham, who has won a school-record 177 games. Scalley will now take over the Utes immediately and coach them in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31. Michigan fired Moore after the school said it discovered his inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Moore was subsequently charged with three crimes for confronting a woman he’d been having an affair with.

With top draft pick in play, Raiders bench banged-up Maxx Crosby for game vs. Giants

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to bench defensive end Maxx Crosby for Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants in a matchup of teams with the NFL’s worst records. The loser has the inside track to the top overall draft pick, and the Raiders will be resting other key players this week. Crosby has a knee injury that has led to him missing numerous practices this season, but he has started every game. Crosby left the team facility after the club informed him of the decision. Coach Pete Carroll says he expected Crosby’s negative reaction to the move.

Packers QB Jordan Love will miss Saturday’s game against Ravens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love won’t play Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens a week after leaving a game with a concussion. The Packers announced Friday that Love won’t play. Love had been listed as questionable Thursday on an injury report that referenced his concussion as well as an issue with his left shoulder. Love’s situation means both starting quarterbacks may miss the game. The Ravens have listed two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson as doubtful because of a back injury that knocked him out of a 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots last week.

Lions are out of the playoff race, Packers are among 11 teams in and 3 spots remain open

The Lions are staying home for the playoffs, the Packers are in the postseason and only one spot remains open in the NFC. Detroit’s dismal performance in a 23-10 loss to Minnesota on Christmas Day eliminated the Lions and allowed Green Bay to clinch at least a wild-card berth. The Packers join the NFC East champion Eagles, the Bears, Seahawks, 49ers and Rams. The Panthers and Buccaneers are battling for the final playoff spot in the NFC. Denver’s 20-13 victory over Kansas City on Thursday night moved the Broncos closer toward securing the AFC West and the No. 1 seed.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves could miss at least a month with a strained left calf

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Reaves could miss at least a month with a strained left calf, a damaging blow for the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers said Friday that Reaves had been diagnosed with a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain. He will be evaluated again in approximately four weeks. Reaves didn’t play in the second half of the Lakers’ 119-96 loss to Houston on Thursday. He had 12 points before leaving what became Los Angeles’ third straight defeat. That was Reaves’ second game back after he had missed three in a row, also with a strained left calf. He is second on the Lakers with 26.6 points per game.

Lawyer in Diego Pavia’s eligibility lawsuit against NCAA cites NBA draft pick’s return to college

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer for Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia and 26 other football players has cited the NCAA’s decision to allow an NBA draft pick to return to college basketball as a reason that a federal judge should let his clients play in 2026 and 2027. On Wednesday, Baylor announced that 7-foot center James Nnaji had joined the Bears after four seasons playing professionally in Europe and being drafted by the NBA in 2023. Pavia plans to enter the NFL draft but is continuing the lawsuit challenging an NCAA rule that counts seasons spent at junior colleges against eligibility for Division I football. Other players including Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar have joined the case.

Smith’s diving TD catch in overtime sends Minnesota to 20-17 win over New Mexico in Rate Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Smith scored his second touchdown a diving 12-yard catch in the first overtime and Minnesota extended its postseason winning streak to nine straight games with a 20-17 win over New Mexico in Rate Bowl. Minnesota went up 14-6 when Darius Taylor scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, but Damon Bankston returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. New Mexico’s 2-point conversion on a trick play tied the game at 14-all. After a New Mexico field goal, Smith’s spectacular catch was upheld by a review. The Gophers’ bowl winning streak matches Southern California and Utah for second-longest all-time, behind Florida State’s 11 in a row from 1985-95.

Travis Kelce’s emotional night at Arrowhead Stadium may be his last with retirement decision looming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce tried to make Thursday night a memorable one if it is his last game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs tight end had five catches for 36 yards, playing with third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun and nearly rallying his team down the stretch. Despite losing 20-13 to the Denver Broncos, Kelce’s performance stood out. Now, the four-time All-Pro is left to ponder whether to play in next week’s season finale in Las Vegas, and what might come next for him. Kelce said that the decision to retire will involve family, friends, and the Chiefs organization, but he expects to make it soon after the season ends.

Supermaxis Comanche and LawConnect continue close duel on Day 2 of the Sydney to Hobart race

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Supermaxis Master Lock Comanche and defending champion LawConnect have continued their close duel on the second day of the 80th running of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Just over 24 hours into the race that began Friday in Sydney harbor and ends on the island state of Tasmania, Comanche had a four nautical mile lead Saturday over LawConnect. LawConnect was forced to contend with a broken mainsheet and halyard overnight but managed to fix both issues and remain in pursuit of Comanche, which is skippered by Matt Allen and James Mayo.