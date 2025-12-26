Flight canceled after reaching cruising rat-itude

It’s probably difficult to sit back, relax and enjoy the flight when there’s a rat running around the plane.

The Independent reports that a rat was spotted on a KLM Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Aruba while the plane was in the air. While the flight continued onto its destination, the plane’s return trip back to Amsterdam via the Caribbean island of Bonaire was canceled.

“This was a very exceptional incident,” a KLM spokesperson tells The Independent. “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew are always our top priority. That is why we cancelled the flight from Aruba via Bonaire to Amsterdam on December 10th, so that the aircraft could be thoroughly cleaned before being put back into service.”

If it would’ve eaten the rat, perhaps these passengers would welcome a snake on the plane.