Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

Stranger Things: The hit sci-fi series shares its next batch of episodes in its fifth and final season.

Goodbye June: Watch Kate Winslet‘s directorial debut film from a screenplay written by her son, Joe Anders.

Peacock

The Copenhagen Test: Simu Liu stars in the science fiction spy thriller series.

ABC

2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Celebrate the holiday season with some of Disney’s fan-favorite characters and several musical performances.

Movie theaters

Marty Supreme: Timothée Chalamet plays a table-tennis prodigy in the new film by Josh Safdie.

Song Sung Blue: Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson star in the music biopic about a Neil Diamond tribute band.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!