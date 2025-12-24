Some retailers now have fees for holiday returns

This holiday gift-giving season, some retailers have changed their return policies.

The National Retail Federation says that nearly three-quarters of all stores now charge some sort of return fee, which is money customers won’t get back when ordering a package online and returning it by mail.

Marshall’s and T.J. Maxx will now charge $11.99 per package, which will be taken out of the total refund.

Macy’s charges $10, and JCPenney and J. Crew have fees of around $8 to mail back packages.

Retailers have also updated the return window for holiday gifts. For purchases that were made in November and December, you have up until Jan. 31 to make a return with Amazon and Walmart. Target’s deadline is Jan. 24 for most products, while Best Buy is Jan. 15.

There are some ways to avoid getting charged if a customer is shipping back a package.

For example, at Macy’s there is no return fee if you join their loyalty program.

Plus, customers won’t get charged if making a return in the store. Although it’s not always ideal for those who order online to avoid a store in the first place, it’s a sure way to save on some fees.