Package mix-up leads to mistakenly delivered chainsaw

Of all the many items that you probably don’t want delivered to the wrong address is a chainsaw.

A Washington, D.C., resident named Brittany tells News4 that packages keep getting delivered to her home by mistake, which have included “everything from cat food to vitamin supplements to even a chainsaw.”

Brittany believes that the packages are being ordered by guests of the Arlo hotel, who mistakenly enter her address instead of the hotel’s, which is the same save for one letter.

“Luckily, that guest came to pick it up, but we did not ask questions,” Brittany says of the chainsaw orderer. “Nor did we answer the door.”

Amazon tells News4 that it is looking into the delivery mix-up.

Meanwhile, if you happen to see someone juggling a chainsaw, cat food and vitamin supplements, you’ll at least have an explanation.