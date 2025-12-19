12/18 PM Water’s Edge Clinics Update

Following extensive storm damage to the Water’s Edge building located at 551 NE Lone Pine Blvd., Adventist Health Columbia Gorge is expecting the reopening of many of the impacted clinics by Monday, Dec. 22, thanks to the quick relocation of staff and equipment to alternate locations.

Clinic phones are coming back online, although due to volume callers may have to call back several times. Staff encourage established patients to use the online patient portal, MyChart, to reach their provider team with specific questions and concerns.

The following are the operational plans, which are subject to change as the situation evolves.

Immediate Care: In place of a standalone clinic, Immediate Care providers will be offering same-day appointments in the MCMC Family Medicine Clinic (1620 E.12th St.) starting Monday, Dec. 22, seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., except holidays. X-ray will not be available on site.

Internal Medicine: These providers will see already-notified patients at MCMC Family Medicine Clinic during the short holiday week with plans to more fully reopen in Columbia Crest (1935 E. 19th St.) starting Monday, Dec. 29.

These providers will see already-notified patients at MCMC Family Medicine Clinic during the short holiday week with plans to more fully reopen in Columbia Crest (1935 E. 19th St.) starting Monday, Dec. 29. Cardiology: Northwest Heart Center providers plan to begin seeing patients at Nichols Landing (33 Nichols Parkway, Hood River) on Monday, Dec. 22. Echocardiogram patients are being individually contacted with new appointment times and locations.

Orthopedics: Providers plan to begin seeing patients in Nichols Landing (33 Nichols Parkway, Hood River) on Monday, Dec. 22.

Providers plan to begin seeing patients in Nichols Landing (33 Nichols Parkway, Hood River) on Monday, Dec. 22. Sleep Medicine: Virtual visits are continuing through the next several weeks. The reopening of overnight sleep studies is being determined.

Rehabilitation: Physical therapy and occupational therapy are relocating to the main hospital with a limited reopening Monday, Dec. 22, for postoperative and urgent patients. Cardiac and pulmonary rehab reopening is being determined.

Physical therapy and occupational therapy are relocating to the main hospital with a limited reopening Monday, Dec. 22, for postoperative and urgent patients. Cardiac and pulmonary rehab reopening is being determined. ENT: Relocation and reopening is being determined.

“We are incredibly grateful to our patients and community for their support and patience as we expedite our return to providing the care they’ve come to expect and trust,” said Jayme Thompson, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge administrator. “Thank you to our partners in the Adventist Health network, especially our colleagues at Adventist Health Portland and Adventist Health Tillamook, as well as our amazing community partners who have reached out with support and offers of clinical space.”

The Water’s Edge building owner is determining the extent of the Water’s Edge damage and timeline for repairs. The date for reopening the facility has not been determined.

