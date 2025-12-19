City of The Dalles Provides Update on Near-Miss Safety Incident at Wick’s Water Treatment Facility

The Dalles, Oregon – The City of The Dalles is providing an update regarding a near-miss safety incident that occurred early Wednesday morning at the Wick’s Water Treatment Facility.

A small slide broke loose approximately 500 feet in elevation above the treatment plant. One large boulder traveled down the slope, knocking down several trees, and came to rest near the door of the compressor building at the edge of the sediment basin. The boulder was slowed before causing significant damage to the basin. Minor damage occurred to a walkway and railing. No injuries were reported.

City staff were on site Wednesday to assess the damage and evaluate the condition of the hillside. A senior engineer with rock slope stability and rock fall analysis experience from Shannon & Wilson, Inc. was on site Thursday morning to conduct a formal analysis and will be providing recommendations.

There is no impact to Water Treatment Facility operations. As a precautionary measure, buildings located directly below the hillside are being kept unoccupied. The facility remains fully operational and continues to maintain full water treatment functions.

In the unlikely event of a temporary disruption to treatment operations, the City has adequate water supply available through operation of its wells.

The City will continue to closely monitor conditions and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

For questions, please contact Public Information Officer Amie Ell at [email protected]

