Wyden, Merkley, Colleagues Celebrate SRS Reauthorization for Rural Oregon Counties

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today celebrated the signing of their bipartisan Secure Rural Schools Reauthorization Act into law,reauthorizing funding for the U.S. Forest Service’s Secure Rural Schools and Self-Determination Program (SRS) through FY 2026 and providing lapsed payments to counties in Oregon and nationwide for FY 2024 and 2025.

“The Secure Rural Schools program has been a lifeline for rural communities across Oregon and nationwide since I originally authored the program back in 2000. I’m grateful we were able to get our legislation over the finish line to restore funding for communities that need it the most,” Wyden said. “This lapse in funding is exactly why we need a permanent solution to get rural communities off the financial rollercoaster and ensure they have the support they need to not just survive, but thrive.”

“With our bipartisan bill now law, the federal government has finally taken action to restore funding that is crucial to keeping schools open, maintaining roads, restoring watersheds, and ensuring there are police officers and firefighters to keep rural communities safe,” Merkley said. “Extending the SRS program ensures Oregon communities and local governments can maintain access to these important lifelines and resources.”

SRS expired in FY 2023, and the last payment from the program went out in calendar year 2024. As a result of the expiration, counties have reverted back to the 1908 and 1937 revenue sharing laws. This has meant counties have only received 25% from the Forest Service and 50% from the Bureau of Land Management of all revenue generated on federal lands in those counties since 2024, resulting in diminished funding for critical resources like law enforcement, schools, roads, and more.

The reauthorization means an estimated $75 million for the 33 Oregon counties that receive SRS payments.

SRS was authored by Wyden and enacted in 2000 to financially assist counties with public, tax-exempt forestlands. The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management administer the funds. The totals are based on a formula including economic activity, timber harvest levels and other considerations that vary from county to county. SRS payments are critical to maintain education programs for many rural counties that contain federal lands exempt from property taxes. Earlier in December, Wyden and Merkley led a bipartisan coalition of 85 lawmakers urging House leadership to reauthorize the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) and Self Determination Act.

“We are grateful to the Oregon federal delegation for their unremitting support of this program — a lifeline for our counties and schools,” said Gina Nikkel, Executive Director of the Association of Oregon Counties. “Rural counties rely on SRS payments to provide numerous critical services for their communities, such as rural county roads, education, conservation projects, search and rescue missions, and wildfire prevention programs. We look forward to continuing to work with our federal partners for a permanent funding source for rural counties.”

In addition to Senators Wyden and Merkley, the legislation was also led by U.S. Senators Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Jim Risch, R-Idaho.

