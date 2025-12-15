Woman shares daughter’s answer to Christmas gift question as reminder of what matters

A California woman’s Instagram video sharing her daughter’s answer to a Christmas gift question is going viral and offering another perspective on what matters this holiday season.

Andrea Dahms‘ video has racked up over 9 million views since she shared it on Nov. 10.

In the brief clip, Dahms asks her 13-year-old daughter, Brinley, to name three presents she received for Christmas last year.

After a long pause, Brinley ultimately responds with, “I don’t remember.”

Then, when Dahms asks her daughter where they went on vacation this year, Brinley gives an answer immediately.

“I just thought it was telling that she didn’t hesitate to recall the memory versus the presents,” Dahms told ABC News. “I think that that was just a very powerful testament.”

Dahms, 43, said she saw another parent online ask their child a similar question, and was inspired to try it with Brinley and share the outcome.

“I thought, ‘Why not share this with other parents?’ That maybe they can rethink how they approach giving to their children,” said Dahms.

Dahms, a mom of two daughters who are now 13 and 17, said for a long time she would “struggle” over gift giving. At times, she said, it has even come to feel “obligatory.”

“My message is just that it’s sometimes not worth agonizing over the shopping and the spending when all kids really, maybe truly want is your presence,” Dahms said. “Being present with them versus gifts as presents.”

Dahms said this year she and her family are reconsidering what they might do for Christmas, and are thinking about taking another trip and making more special memories.

“I think we might change it up this year,” said Dahms. “We’ve had so many conversations since then, maybe we can just take a little vacation.”