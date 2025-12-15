Life is a highway, and this man rode the Cars Disneyland ride 15,000 times

While you can ride the highway of life all night long, this man has ridden a Cars-inspired Disneyland attraction 15,000 times.

Jon Alan Hale tells The Associated Press that he’s been keeping track of every time he’s taken a spin on the Radiator Springs Racers, which pits two cars of riders against each other in a randomized race.

“I fell in love with the ride,” Hale says.

After each ride, Hale would note his car’s color and lane, as well as his result.

“You don’t know who is going to win the race,” Hale says. “There is no pattern of who wins or loses.”

Upon taking his milestone 15,000th ride on Radiator Springs Racers, Hale celebrated with friends he made at the park.

“It’s like family,” Hale says. “Everybody recognized me, they’re rooting for me.”

