12/15 Sports Brief

Chiefs face uncertain future as Patrick Mahomes has ACL surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs face the rest of the season without Patrick Mahomes, who had surgery Monday night to repair a torn ACL. The injury happened in a loss to the Chargers, ending the Chiefs’ playoff hopes. The team now faces uncertainty about the future. Key questions include Mahomes’ recovery, Travis Kelce’s potential retirement and coach Andy Reid’s plans. The Chiefs also need to address roster gaps, especially at wide receiver, running back and defensive end. Their rush defense has been strong, but the offense needs improvement. The Chiefs will play the Titans next, with draft positioning in mind.

Cooper Flagg becomes youngest player to score 42 points but laments Mavericks’ overtime loss to Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored the most points by an 18-year-old in NBA history, but he couldn’t enjoy the accomplishment because it came in a loss. Flagg had 42 points — topping the previous mark of 37 set by LeBron James on Dec. 13, 2003 — in a 140-133 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Flagg also became just the fifth rookie to record 40 points, five rebounds and five assists in the last 15 years as he finished with seven board and six assists.

Knicks and Spurs to meet in Tuesday’s NBA Cup final for trophy, bragging rights and cash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Knicks and Spurs are set to face off in the NBA Cup final, both entering with 18-7 records. Although the game won’t affect their records, it holds significant meaning. A trophy, bragging rights and a substantial financial reward are at stake. The NBA Cup, rebranded from the In-Season Tournament, offers $318,560 per player on the winning team. Both teams are eager to compete, with players emphasizing the importance of winning beyond just records. The Cup has previously propelled finalists to playoff success, adding extra motivation for the Knicks and Spurs in this high-stakes game.

Big Ten puts 10 on AP All-America first team, led by 4 from Ohio State and Hoosier star Mendoza

The Associated Press has released its All-America team, featuring four Ohio State players among 10 first-team picks from the Big Ten Conference. Caleb Downs of Ohio State and Fernando Mendoza of Indiana headline the list. Downs, a repeat selection, is the Big Ten defensive player of the year. Mendoza, the AP Player of the Year, led Indiana to a 13-0 record and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. The team includes players from 18 schools, with seven from the College Football Playoff. Western Kentucky, Navy, and Hawaii each have first-team selections for the first time in decades.

Ben Roethlisberger says Mike Tomlin has earned the right to leave Steelers on his own terms

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger believes Mike Tomlin should coach the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he wants. The former quarterback had previously suggested on his podcast that it might be time for the Steelers to consider a new coach in the offseason following a lopsided loss to Buffalo. Tomlin, in his 19th season, is the NFL’s longest-tenured coach. While the Steelers have been regular playoff contenders, they haven’t won a postseason game since 2016. Roethlisberger clarified his comments on Monday, saying Tomlin has earned the right to go out on his own terms.

Infielder Ha-Seong Kim returns to Braves on $20 million, 1-year contract

ATLANTA (AP) — Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is returning to the Atlanta Braves. He agreed Monday to a $20 million, one-year contract. Kim gets a $4 million raise. The 30-year-old from South Korea had declined a $16 million player option from the $29 million, two-year contract he agreed to in February with Tampa Bay. The Braves announced the new deal with Kim Monday night. The return of Kim means Mauricio Dubón likely will be available in a utility role instead of being asked to play shortstop every day. The Braves acquired Dubón from Houston last month.

Dodgers owe $1.06 billion in deferred money to 9 players through 2047 after Edwin Díaz deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Díaz won’t receive all of his $69 million from the Dodgers until 2047, with the closer’s deal raising deferred payment obligations for the two-time World Series champions to more than $1.06 billion due to nine players. As part of the three-year contract announced Friday, Díaz gets a $9 million signing bonus payable on Feb. 1, according to terms obtained by The Associated Press. He receives a $14 million salary next year and $23 million in each of the following two seasons. The Dodgers will defer $4.5 million annually.

Lawyers clash over Angels’ alleged role in Tyler Skaggs’ overdose death

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of late pitcher Tyler Skaggs argues that the Los Angeles Angels’ failure to investigate reports of drug use and dealing by the team’s communications director led to the overdose death of the 27-year-old player. An Angels’ attorney, however, says it was Skaggs who was pushing drug addicted employee Eric Kay to provide him with pills. The long-running civil trial in Southern California is over whether the team should be held responsible for Skaggs’ death. It has included testimony from Angels outfielder Mike Trout and the team’s president, John Carpino.

Man United and Bournemouth draw 4-4 in Premier League thriller

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has drawn with visiting Bournemouth 4-4 in one of the best Premier League games of the season. United went in 2-1 up at halftime but was 3-2 down within seven minutes of the restart. Goals from Ruben Fernandes and Matheus Cunha put it ahead with 11 minutes left only for Eli Junior Kroupi to make it 4-4 with a superbly executed equalizer six minutes from the end of regulation time. United moves into sixth place. Bournemouth is 13th.