Wyden, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Codify Fee-Free Days of Public Service on Federal Lands

Trump Removed MLK Day and Juneteenth from List of Fee-Free Days, Included His Birthday Instead

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said today he has joined Senate and House colleagues to introduce legislation that would guarantee that visitors can enter National Parks and other federal lands free-of-charge six days a year.

The Encouraging Public Service in Our National Parks and Public Land Act would direct the Secretary of the Interior to officially designate Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday, the first day of National Park Week, Juneteenth, Great American Outdoors Day, National Public Lands Day, and Veterans Day as fee-free entry days.

“It is practically embedded in the DNA of all Oregonians to be good stewards for our beautiful natural spaces,” Wyden said. “With this legislation, I hope to export Oregonians’ rich history of forest stewardship and support for outdoor economies, and I will continue to advocate for solutions that protect and expand access to our nation’s scenic public lands.”

Since the National Park System and other land management agencies began collecting entry and recreation fees, the Department of the Interior has offered fee-free days to promote America’s public lands and encourage visitors to volunteer in the National Parks, especially on select federal holidays where many Americans already have the day off. Last week, the Trump Administration cut Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday and Juneteenth, two holidays honoring Black history, from its list of free entrance days next year and replaced them with Trump’s birthday.

The legislation would restore these two holidays to the list of free entrance days and make a list of public service days permanently fee-free. Additional free entry days would be possible at the discretion of the Secretary of the Interior. The dates are as follows:

Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday, the third Monday in January

The first day of National Park Week in April

Juneteenth, June 19

Great American Outdoors Day, August 4

National Public Lands Day, the fourth Saturday in September

Veterans Day, November 11

The bill was led by U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. In addition to Wyden, the legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

The text of the bill is here.

A web version of this release is here.

###