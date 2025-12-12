President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for State of Washington

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Washington to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides beginning on December 9, 2025, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whatcom and Yakima counties, the Samish Indian Nation and all other Tribal Nations within the specified jurisdictions.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

John Harrison has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

