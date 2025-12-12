ODOT announced changes to impact trucking companies and carriers in the state

SALEM – The Oregon Department of Transportation announced changes taking effect Jan. 1, 2026, that will impact trucking companies and carriers in the state. Changes include increased fines and expansion of the law for transportation of household goods and discontinuation of the Trusted Carrier Partner Program.

Increased fines for household goods moving companies

Transportation of household goods in Oregon is an industry heavily regulated by ODOT’s Commerce and Compliance Division to protect Oregonians’ personal safety and belongings. Currently, a moving company found operating without a certificate in Oregon receives a $1,000 fine. Senate Bill 839 raises the fine to $3,000 and expands the law to also include offering, advertising or transporting without a certificate.

“ODOT’s certification process involves background checks and adherence to approved rates and procedures to protect Oregonians from deceitful and unsafe practices, like charging too much, damaging items or stealing belongings,” said ODOT Commerce and Compliance Division Investigation and Compliance Manager Leah Cisneros. “We strongly recommend checking our website before hiring a moving company to make sure the company is ODOT certified.”

Discontinuation of Trusted Carrier Partner Program

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, ODOT’s Trusted Carrier Partner Program will be officially discontinued due to budget reductions. The Trusted Carrier Partner Program is a way for motor carriers to display their commitment to excellence based on their operational history. Carriers that request participation, and meet the requirements of the program, receive a Trusted Carrier Partner plate to display on the front of each qualifying vehicle, in addition to the carrier’s standard license plate. Benefits include weigh station preclearance privileges, waiver of bond requirement, and only being subject to probable cause safety inspections and safety compliance reviews.

Trusted Carrier Partner plates previously issued under the program do not need to be removed or returned. However, any Trusted Carrier Partner plates that remain on vehicles will hold no operational meaning or benefits on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

ODOT’s Commerce and Compliance Division is responsible for commercial vehicle safety, registration and tax collection, as well as overseeing the safety and compliance of Oregon’s rail systems. The division enforces regulations on trucks and buses, collects fees like weight-mile tax, and ensures the safety of railroad tracks, equipment and light rail operations.