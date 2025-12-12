BLM approves lithium exploration in southeast Oregon

VALE, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management recently approved the expansion of lithium exploration activities in southern Malheur County, about 20 miles west of McDermitt, Nev.

With this approval, HiTech Minerals, Inc. is authorized to conduct lithium mineral exploration activities over the course of five years. Lithium has been on the Department of the Interior’s list of critical minerals since the list was established in 2017.

“The HiTech lithium exploration project represents a significant step toward achieving the nation’s energy goals and reducing dependence on foreign critical minerals—key priorities under the President’s agenda,” said BLM Acting Malheur Field Manager Tara McLain.

The project includes disturbance of up to 73 total acres created by 168 exploration drill sites across 7,200 acres of public lands, the construction of 22 miles of new access routes, and other temporary disturbances to store necessary equipment.

Exploration drilling would occur annually between July 1 and November 30 for up to five years, and concurrent reclamation of the disturbances would occur after each drill season. Subsurface hydrological, geophysical, and geochemical data may be collected during the proposed drilling activities as well.

Additional information, including the signed decision record, is available at the BLM National NEPA Register. For more information, please contact BLM Public Affairs Specialist Larisa Bogardus at 541-523-1407 or [email protected].

