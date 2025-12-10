Notre Dame AD still upset with ACC and CFP committee, calls for expansion to 16-team playoff field

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua thinks there’s a simple solution to politicking for College Football Playoff spots: expansion. Bevacqua was still upset Tuesday about the selection committee’s decision to bypass the Fighting Irish from the 12-team playoff field and the ACC’s public campaigning to get full-time league member Miami a spot. He then called a 16-team format the perfect number. Bevacqua says “what I like about 16 is it creates more opportunity, more narratives around schools and yet it preserves the integrity and importance of the regular season.” He also thinks the committee should be more transparent with its selection process.