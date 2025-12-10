12/09 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Klickitat County commissioners had a busy day yesterday, though two of the biggest items on the agenda passed quickly. Those were the six-year transportation improvements plan and the county’s 2026 budget. After closing oral comment on both subjects following hearings held on both items the previous week, commissioners, but extended the written comment period through last Friday. No additional comments were received, so both items were passed unchanged.

There was a late comment on the transportation plan in the form of an email petition signed by more than 200 Snowden-area residents who were concerned that this year the county had painted centerlines and fog lines on Snowden Road, but only as far as the firehouse, and they had hoped that would continue because the area is subject to heavy fogs.

Public Works explained that they planned to do roadwork on that section next spring and people would be rightfully upset if they painted the stripes only to cover them over so soon and have to redo the striping.

Jail administrator Bill Frantz asked permission from commissioners to drop the jail’s participation in the Medicare 1115 waiver program. It’s a program that instead of terminating Medicaid coverage for people in jail, it just suspends coverage, making a smoother transition back to the community when released. Frantz said the problem was that it required jails to provide some healthcare services, including a 90-day supply of medications on release:

“We had a person in our custody who was living with AIDS/HIV. Their medication was $4,000 a week. Under the waiver, I’d have to release them with up to 3 months supply, as necessary, of medication. So that’s $12,000 a month times three. And we would get a fraction of that back; less than 20 percent. And that’s if that person is in our custody for a day.”

Commissioners readily granted him permission to drop the program. Commissioners said a number of other prisons in the state are doing the same.

And in response to a concern raised during public comment by a citizen who had heard a rumor that the youth center in White Salmon had lost funding and would have to close, Jenn Paulette of WAGAP, called in to reassure the public:

“I just want to confirm that there is no threat of closure. This year because community block grant dollars have lowered, that makes the requirement of fundraising even more important, but there is no threat to the youth center and the ability for it to stay open.”

And Emergency Management Director Jeff King said he had been approached by the Brighter Goldendale Christmas Committee about the Candy Cane Lane parade, wanting him to suggest a grand marshal to represent all those who responded to all the wildfires in the county. He said he told them that one was not enough, that they should have a representative each from firefighters, search and rescue, posse and emergency management. They agreed, and he outlined the sequence of events on parade day:

“So they’re gonna have four grand marshals for the event coming up this Saturday, the tree lighting on the Christmas tree at the county courthouse lawn. Officially, they’re going to do a photo op at 4:30. At 4:45 for the public, those grand marshals will flip the switch, and then the parade starts at 5 o’clock.”

The event promises to be well-attended.