That’s one heck of a garage sale

Most garage sale haggling comes down to a quarter or a dollar, but in this case, the price reached the high six-figures.

According to the BBC, a painting that was found underneath a garage workbench sold for nearly $900,000 at an auction held by JS Fine Art. It sets the record for the auction house’s most expensive sale.

The painting is believed to be the work of Renaissance painter Pietro Vannucci, who lived during the 1400 and 1500s.

“It was one of those moments every auctioneer dreams of,” says JS Fine Art founder Joe Smith. “We knew it was special, but the response was beyond anything we expected.”

Cleary, we should be more stingy with our garage sale prices.