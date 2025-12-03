Nope: Woman brought in for cremation starts moving in coffin

A definitely not dead woman saved herself from being cremated by knocking on her coffin.

The Associated Press reports that a man brought his 65-year-old sister to the Wat Rat Prakhong Tham Buddhist temple in Thailand to be cremated. The man said that his sister had recently become unresponsive after being bedridden for the last two years due to health issues.

The man had originally driven her to a hospital in Bangkok, where she had wanted to donate her organs. When the hospital staff said they couldn’t accept the body without an official death certificate, the man then took his sister to the temple, which offers free cremation.

As temple manager Pairat Soodthoop started to explain that they also couldn’t perform the cremation without a death certificate, staff heard a knocking coming from inside the coffin.

“I was a bit surprised, so I asked them to open the coffin, and everyone was startled,” Soodthoop tells the AP. “I saw her opening her eyes slightly and knocking on the side of the coffin. She must have been knocking for quite some time.”

Upon realizing that the woman who was set to be cremated was very much alive, the temple sent her to a local hospital and plans to cover her medical expenses.

Credit to the temple staff for not immediately making a run for it and leaving human-shaped holes in the walls.