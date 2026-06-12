The City of The Dalles Public Works: 2026 Pavement Preservation Projects

The Dalles, Oregon – The week of June 15, 2026, City crews and contractors will begin work on several pavement preservation projects. These chip seal projects will require short duration road closures between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at each location on the date the work is scheduled to take place. Detours will be in place during work hours.

This road work is expected to extend the service life of the pavement structure.

CHIP SEAL – Is the application of a special protective wearing surface to an existing pavement. A thin layer of liquid asphalt is sprayed down in front of the chip spreader by a distributor. A dump truck full of chips (crushed rock) locks onto a chip spreader which is pulled backwards. The chips spread over the liquid asphalt are then compacted by rollers.

Chip seal projects may require a total lane closure for a day. Equipment is slow moving and must cover the same area multiple times. Once the crew has left the work area, the rock is left on the road surface for seven to ten days so that vehicle traffic can continue to lock the rock into the liquid asphalt. Excess chips are then removed by sweepers to be reused on the next chip seal project.

Work scheduled for Monday June 15, 2026:

STREET BEGIN END Columbia Rd. Crates Way W Steelhead Way E 16th Pl. Kelly Ave. Monroe St. Lincoln St. W 10th St. W 9th St. Mt. Hood St. W 6th St. Cherry Heights Rd. Skyline Rd. City Limits 737’ of Mt. Hood St. Mt Hood St. W 10th St. Walnut St. Snipes St. W 6th St. Lincoln St. Trevitt St. W 6th St. Trevitt St. W 3rd Pl. Washington St. E 14th St. E 12th St. Cherry Heights Rd. W 10th St. W 6th St. E 10th St. Washington St. Union St.

Work scheduled for Tuesday June 16, 2026:

STREET BEGIN END E 10 St. Thompson St. Quinton St. E 10 St. J St. Kelly Ave. E 11 St. Thompson St. West Dead End Thompson St. E 19th St. E 10th St. E 10 St. Quinton St. Dry Hollow Rd. E 12 Pl. Thompson St. Quinton St.

Work scheduled for Wednesday June 17, 2026:

STREET BEGIN END Bret Clodfelter Way HWY 197 City Limits Gate Claudia Ln. E 21st St. Cul de Sac North E 19th St. Dry Hollow Rd. End of Pavement

Please proceed with caution in these areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your assistance during this work

A full list of projects and a 2026 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program map can be viewed at thedalles.org/summerstreetmaintenance.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401. For media inquiries, contact Amie Ell, Public Information Officer at [email protected].# # #