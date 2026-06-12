A’ja Wilson scores 32 points, Chelsea Gray ties WNBA record with 9 3-pointers, Aces beat Fire 105-89

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 32 points for her second straight game with at least 30, Chelsea Gray had 29 points and tied a WNBA record with a career-high nine 3-pointers and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Portland Fire 105-89 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Gray tied the mark with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter to give Las Vegas a 101-86 lead. She was 9 of 13 from distance, while Portland went 8 for 26 as a team.

Wilson, who scored 34 points in a 101-91 victory over Seattle on Monday, was 10 of 20 from the field and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line. She moved into 16th place on the WNBA’s career scoring list and 14th on the rebounding list.

Jackie Young had 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Las Vegas (9-3). Stephanie Talbot grabbed 10 rebounds.

Carla Leite led Portland (6-8) with 18 points and Megan Gustafson added 17. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 14 points and Bridget Carleton added 13.

Wilson, Gray, Smith and Young each had double-digit points in the first half to help Las Vegas build a 56-50 lead. The Aces were 17 of 32 from the field (53%), including 8 of 13 from 3-point range, and 14 of 16 at the free throw line. Gray made six 3-pointers for 18 first-half points.

Wilson scored 14 of Las Vegas’ opening 16 points of the second half to take a 72-60 lead with 4:48 left in the third. The Aces led 85-74 after beginning the fourth on a 7-2 run.

Up next

Aces: Host Minnesota on Saturday.

Fire: Stay home to play Dallas on Saturday.

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